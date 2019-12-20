The Coquihalla Highway has again closed northbound after more than half a metre of fresh snow and a number of vehicle incidents led to an hours-long shutdown overnight.

Conditions are so abysmal that drivers have been advised to stay home if they can.

Further south, Highway 3, which opened briefly after a nine-hour shutdown beginning Thursday night, is again closed in both directions at Allison Pass.

The Coquihalla's northbound lanes had reopened around 4 a.m. PT after the lengthy closure, but DriveBC said the lanes were closed again less than three hours later due to the weather and more incidents.

The heavy snow, reaching 55 centimetres in some parts, brought travel on the pass to a standstill between Hope and Merritt on Thursday night. Drivers sat stranded in their vehicles, watching snow pile up on their hoods and the road ahead, waiting hours for an update.

On Friday, DriveBC said "extreme, heavy, blowing snow" is hitting the Coquihalla leading to limited visbility. Conditions are expected to continue throughout the day and travel is not recommended "unless absolutely necessary."

"Travellers will encounter extended delays/closures through the day while crews ... clear snow," the advisory read.

Southbound lanes on the Coquihalla, the mountainous, winding stretch of Highway 5 between the two towns, reopened just after midnight PT.

DriveBC said drivers could expect delays of up to an hour as traffic began inching forward through the snow.

DriveBC webcams captured the deluge of snow at the Coquihalla Summit for much of the day Thursday:

DriveBC webcams at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway show snow falling on the mountain pass for hours on Dec. 19, 2019, continuing the following day. 0:29

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton was closed in both directions for nearly nine hours but reopened just after 7:30 a.m. PT, according to DriveBC.

The highway closed again at Allison Pass just minutes later due to a vehicle incident and remains shut down.

Weather warnings issued

Winter storm conditions are still threatening much of the southern Interior, including another shut-down highway, as one of the busiest travel weekends of the year begins.

Another 20 to 60 centimetres of snow is expected to "hammer" areas of the Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Fraser Valley and their highway passes with snow Friday, according to Environment Canada.

The storm is expected to move on by Saturday night.

Drivers saw long waits on the Coquihalla Highway on Thursday as the snow came down. (Judi Elgert)

Drivers who had planned to travel across the region in the days before Christmas have been advised to stay off the road, if they can, until the storm moves along late Saturday.

"We're certainly not done with [the snow] yet — we're kind of right in the middle of it. For those who are looking to travel, it certainly may be best to hold off until the system has passed," Ross MacDonald, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said Friday morning.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings from Environment Canada remain in place for the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector, as well as parts of highways 1 and 3.

MacDonald said snow totals in the highest areas could reach a metre by the time the storm passes.

Find the full list of weather warnings here.

The heavy snowfall, caused by a frontal system stalled over the region, began late Thursday afternoon.

Both directions of Highway 3 at Allison Pass Summit near Manning Park were closed for several hours Thursday evening before a full closure of the route between Hope and Princeton. Traffic was also reduced to one lane on Highway 5A near Princeton.

Wintry weather and sudden snow squalls can make mountain highways treacherous and drivers are reminded to slow down and drive for the conditions.

Staff with Yellowhead Road and Bridge, the local contractor responsible for maintenance on the Coquihalla, worked for hours to try to keep the road clear.

"Crews have been out battling that all night long," said general manager Dave Duncan.

Environment Canada recommends that drivers pack an emergency kit in the car with water, food, medications, first-aid kits and a flashlight in case they get stuck on the road. Winter tire regulations are also in effect, with mountain-snowflake tires recommended for rural highways and mountain passes, and mud and snow tires, marked with an M+S symbol, appropriate for most South Coast roads.

A rainfall warning is also in effect for the Fraser Valley, with up to 30 millimetres in the forecast in addition to Thursday's downpour.