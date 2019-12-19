Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for much of southern B.C., including a number of major mountain highways, as hazardous winter storm conditions sweep the province just before the holidays.

Snow is expected to be heavy across the southern Interior on Thursday night as a frontal system stalls over the region. The weather agency is expecting between 30 and 60 centimetres of snow in some elevated areas by late Friday afternoon, making travel and visibility difficult ahead of the Christmas travel weekend.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for regions between the Fraser Canyon and the Elk Valley. Lower elevations could see around 15 centimetres of snow.

The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector are under winter storm warnings, as are parts of highways 1 and 3. Wintry weather and sudden snow squalls can make mountain highways treacherous and drivers are reminded to slow down and drive for the conditions.

"We are looking at full-on winter conditions out there, so drivers need to be aware ... winter driving conditions will be in full effect," said Lisa Ervine, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The view along Highway 5 near the Coquihalla Summit on Nov. 1, 2017. Environment Canada says more winter weather is on its way for the mountain pass, with up to 60 centimetres in the forecast. (Government of B.C.)

The agency recommends drivers pack an emergency kit in the car with water, food, medications, first-aid kits and a flashlight in case they get stuck on the road.

A rainfall warning is also in effect for the Fraser Valley, with up 70 millimetres forecast.