Environment Canada warns of rain, snow and strong winds across parts of B.C.

Winter storm, snowfall and wind warnings are in effect across coastal and southern British Columbia, including areas affected by flooding last month.



Environment Canada says rain in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley would intensify Friday night before easing, with up to 60 millimetres expected along with strong winds.



Further out the valley, from Hope to Princeton and along the Coquihalla, the weather agency predicts snow with accumulations of as much as 30 centimetres, while up to 20 centimetres is expected to fall through to Saturday in the Sea to Sky region.



In the southeast, 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected along Highway 3 through to the Elk Valley, and up to 25 centimetres is predicted across inland sections of the North Coast, including Stewart and Terrace.

Winter driving conditions are also expected on the Sea-to-Sky Highway. Snowfall is forecast to begin in this area later Friday morning, becoming heavier into the evening.

Squamish and Whistler could see 20 centimetres of snow at low levels, with triple that amount in the alpine, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Environment Canada is also calling for heavy rain and "very strong'' southwesterly winds with gusts of up to 110 km/h for the west and north coasts of Vancouver Island and the Central Coast.

The foundation of a house is exposed after a flood on the Nicola River near Merritt, B.C., on Friday, November 19, 2021. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)



Greater Victoria, central and eastern sections of Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands could also see wind speeds up to 60 km/h with gusts of up to 90.



The B.C. government issued a warning Thursday saying "severe winter weather'' could bring significant rain, snow and heightened avalanche risks.



Highway 3 is open only to essential travel and is the main link between the Lower Mainland and Interior as repairs to other routes continue.



The Coquihalla remains closed after severe flooding and landslides last month, although Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday it could reopen to commerical traffic by early January.