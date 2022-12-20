Hundreds without power after snow pummels Vancouver Island, south coast

A winter storm battered Vancouver Island on Tuesday, as heavy snowfall prompted closures, cancellations and travel warnings.

As of 11 p.m. PT Tuesday, 589 customers in the region were without power, according to B.C. Hydro, who warned electricity may not be restored until Wednesday.

In a notice posted online, the power provider said heavy snow and downed trees caused more than 2,800 outages on Vancouver Island Tuesday, but crews are working "around the clock" to make repairs.

People living on Saturna Island and Musgrave Landing on Salt Spring Island were told fixes are unlikely until Dec. 21 around noon.

B.C. Ferries, local transit and the Victoria airport all faced cancellations on Tuesday morning after some areas, including Nanaimo, reported up to 30 centimetres of snowfall overnight.

Snowfall and high winds continued through the morning, but snowfall and extreme cold warnings were lifted by Environment Canada on Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jonathan Bau said Tuesday was on track to see the 10th most snowfall in a single day in Victoria on record.

WATCH | More than 30 centimetres of snow hits Vancouver Island:

Vancouver Island hit by more than 30 cm of snow Duration 1:14 Saanich, B.C., Mayor Dean Murdock highlights the snowfall in his yard and asks residents to stay home if they don't need to travel after heavy snow overnight on Vancouver Island.

Saanich resident Mariah Clemens was plowing streets and parking lots in the city through the night — and arrived home at 6:30 a.m. to have to shovel her own driveway.

"It's been crazy," she said.

"Victoria doesn't usually get this much snow."

People shovel snow in Victoria, B.C., after a heavy snowfall on Dec. 20, 2022. (Adam van der Zwan/CBC)

Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock asked residents to stay home if they can on Tuesday and reminded people to shovel their sidewalks.

"Mobility will be an issue ... the sooner we're able to get these sidewalks clear, the safer it will be for everybody."

Highways contractor Emcon Services on southern Vancouver Island says more than 25 centimetres of snow fell overnight.

There was limited visibility on Vancouver Island roads Tuesday morning as heavy snowfall persisted.

Manager Stewart Westwood said 40 trucks were out working to clear the roads. He reminded drivers not to pass plows.

"[Drivers] think they can get by and if they get hit with a wollop of snow, it'll be taking their windows out," Westwood said.

Rod Hunchak with the Victoria airport says most arrivals and departures on Tuesday were cancelled or delayed.

He advised travellers to check with their air carriers and the airport website for updates on the status of their flights.

Crews are working to ensure roads and runways are clear for drivers and planes, Hunchak added.

A snowy Victoria early Tuesday. Heavy snowfall blanketed much of Vancouver Island overnight, and will continue through the day, Environment Canada says. (Liz McArthur/CBC)

B.C. Ferries cancelled morning sailings on all three of its major routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland due to the weather.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall is advising anyone planning to travel with B.C. Ferries to watch for updates on sailings.

⚠️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a>⚠️<br>Due to heavy snow on the roads & at terminals, sailings are cancelled across multiple routes. <br><br>Travel Advisory:<a href="https://t.co/c2cuUJDTQK">https://t.co/c2cuUJDTQK</a><br><br>Current Conditions:<a href="https://t.co/iwq12v060z">https://t.co/iwq12v060z</a><br><br>Routes at a Glance:<a href="https://t.co/5kXNyAPPnR">https://t.co/5kXNyAPPnR</a><br><br>(1/4) 🧵👇 <a href="https://t.co/6ufa4LUiwG">pic.twitter.com/6ufa4LUiwG</a> —@BCFerries

A spokesperson for B.C. Transit says all service in Victoria and the Cowichan Valley has been suspended. HandyDart is running essential service only.

Buses are running in Nanaimo, but with significant delays.

Travel was difficult on Vancouver Island Tuesday as ferries and flights were cancelled and roads were covered in snow. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Camosun College, Royal Roads University and the University of Victoria are closed to in-person exams for the day. Online exams will continue as scheduled.

As well, YMCA locations in downtown Victoria and Westhills in Langford are closed today.

It's a similar sight on the Lower Mainland, where flights are grounded at YVR International Airport and some schools have cancelled in-person classes and exams.