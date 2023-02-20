Environment Canada says hazardous weather conditions are expected along B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, creating conditions expected to affect Family Day driving conditions Monday.

"Snow near the summit of Coquihalla Highway will continue today and is expected to intensify this evening," according to a statement from the agency.

An approaching Pacific frontal system will bring snow accumulations of 25 to 35 centimetres near the summit by Tuesday morning.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada advises.

DriveBC issued its own travel advisory, warning drivers of heavy slush conditions and limited visibility between Hope to Kamloops and Merritt to Kelowna.

DriveBC issued its own travel advisory, warning drivers of heavy slush conditions and limited visibility between Hope to Kamloops and Merritt to Kelowna.

Drivers are asked to be cautious around snow-removal crews and equipment.

Environment Canada said the snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries by Tuesday afternoon.