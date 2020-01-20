Thousands of students out of school in Kitimat, Terrace due to snowstorm

Thousands of students in Terrace and Kitimat, B.C., are getting a snow day as a winter storm wallops the North Coast.

The Coast Mountain School District says all Terrace and Kitimat schools are closed Monday because of dangerous driving conditions.

Coast Mountain College has also closed its Hazelton and Terrace campuses.

Environment Canada says a winter storm warning is in effect Monday for the northwest inland region due to a Pacific frontal system.

Heavy snow will continue in the morning and up to 50 centimetres could accumulate.

This is my house in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kitimat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kitimat</a>. But big snow in Kitimat isn't news (unlike other places). Officially 145cm since Jan 1 but that's at the airport 55 K away. Likely 200cm or more. We always get more <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowmaggedon2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowmaggedon2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/oE8t5XXbJm">pic.twitter.com/oE8t5XXbJm</a> —@rowlandr

Bear Valley, Hazelton and Kitwana schools are open Monday and bus routes will run normally.

There's also a risk of freezing rain as warmer air moves into the region, says Environment Canada. The snow mixed with freezing rain will end around noon as the warmer air moves to the east.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Williston region and Pine Pass on Highway 97.

Between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow have accumulated in those areas and another five centimetres could fall this morning. The snow will ease this afternoon.