Thousands of students out of school in Kitimat, Terrace due to snowstorm
Warning over dangerous driving conditions on North Coast as up to half a metre of snow expected to fall
Thousands of students in Terrace and Kitimat, B.C., are getting a snow day as a winter storm wallops the North Coast.
The Coast Mountain School District says all Terrace and Kitimat schools are closed Monday because of dangerous driving conditions.
Coast Mountain College has also closed its Hazelton and Terrace campuses.
Environment Canada says a winter storm warning is in effect Monday for the northwest inland region due to a Pacific frontal system.
Heavy snow will continue in the morning and up to 50 centimetres could accumulate.
This is my house in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kitimat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kitimat</a>. But big snow in Kitimat isn't news (unlike other places). Officially 145cm since Jan 1 but that's at the airport 55 K away. Likely 200cm or more. We always get more <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowmaggedon2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowmaggedon2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/oE8t5XXbJm">pic.twitter.com/oE8t5XXbJm</a>—@rowlandr
Bear Valley, Hazelton and Kitwana schools are open Monday and bus routes will run normally.
There's also a risk of freezing rain as warmer air moves into the region, says Environment Canada. The snow mixed with freezing rain will end around noon as the warmer air moves to the east.
Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Williston region and Pine Pass on Highway 97.
Between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow have accumulated in those areas and another five centimetres could fall this morning. The snow will ease this afternoon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.