Winter storm and snowfall warnings expand across province to include Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada is now expanding a snowfall warning to include Metro Vancouver after issuing an earlier alert for the southern Interior.

The weather agency is predicting up to five centimetres of snow for the Lower Mainland Monday and is forecasting up to 20 centimetres for the interior of the province.

Residents in the Kootenays and mountain communities could see more.

"I've been doing this work in B.C. for 30 years and this is a weird weather system," said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist Monday morning.

Lundquist says most interior blizzards are driven by cold northern arctic air, but that an unusual westerly front is creating odd conditions.

"It was a record-breaking warm day yesterday, followed up by this ridiculous snow. Very unusual, never seen this," he said.

Temperatures hit 10.5 C in Kelowna on Sunday and some northern communities also reported above average temperatures over the weekend.

DriveBC issues travel advisories

DriveBC is issuing travel advisories for most major passes, including the Coquihalla.

The Trans Canada near Golden, and Highway 97 Pine Pass will be closed this afternoon for avalanche control.

Kelowna RCMP are reporting accidents throughout the Central Okanagan, after early morning rain turned to snow.

"(We're) asking drivers to be aware that the roads are very icy and they need to slow down," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Plows, like this one caught on <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> webcam at the Great Bear Snowshed, are rolling on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquihalla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquihalla</a>. Variable speed limits reduced due to conditions. Please be extra cautious. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShiftIntoWinter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShiftIntoWinter</a> <a href="https://t.co/zTxZ9VBIRI">pic.twitter.com/zTxZ9VBIRI</a> —@TranBC

Despite the snowfall warning, Environment Canada is not making any forecasts yet for a white Christmas.

There is still time for snow to melt before the big day if temperatures warm as predicted.

"If we can get through the next 24 hours, then we'll have a white Christmas." said Lundquist.