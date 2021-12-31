Meteorologists issue new storm watches in B.C. with more snow, freezing rain expected this weekend

Environment Canada issued new storm watches across the Lower Mainland on Friday as meteorologists warn of mixed winterly conditions on the way for the first weekend into the new year.

"We are looking at the potential for two to 10 centimetres of snow on Saturday and with higher amounts further east in the Fraser Valley," Environment Canada meteorologist David Wray told CBC News.

He said snowfall is expected to start on Saturday evening and turn into freezing rain on Sunday morning as temperatures warm up slightly in the coastal communities like those in Metro Vancouver.

"The transition to rain will start to occur first along the coast and lower elevations and then take a little bit of time to transition and switch over to rain for higher elevations and the Fraser Valley," said Wray.

Temperatures are expected to rise to about 4 C on the coast by Sunday, he said, but winter storm and snowfall warnings will remain in place from Friday night until Monday for cities in the north central coastal regions like Kitimat and Terrace with upwards of 50 cm of snowfall expected.

"The same storm system is going to start affecting areas of Haida Gwaii later this evening and then slide down the coast and into the interior through Saturday," said Wray.

He said about 15 to 30 cm of snow can also be expected on the highway passes like the Coquihalla from Saturday to Monday.