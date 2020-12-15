Winter storm set to bring heavy snow and hazardous conditions to Coquihalla Highway

Environment Canada is warning of hazardous winter driving conditions with substantial snow in the forecast for B.C.'s Interior.

The agency says a Pacific frontal system is expected to bring a long period of snow and gusty winds to the region on Tuesday night.

Between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate on Coquihalla Summit, the highest point of the highway, by early Wednesday.

An alert is in effect for that stretch of highway between Hope and Merritt, B.C.

The agency advises drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Drivers are asked to adjust to the driving conditions and use winter tires and chains.

The agency says drivers can also check road conditions with DriveBC.