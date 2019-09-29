Winter arrives on B.C. highways with snowfall warnings

Winter is coming as snow begins to pile up in parts of British Columbia, with sections of highway passes in the south of the province facing a snowfall warning.

Snow began falling late last week in some areas of southern B.C., and Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres are expected in those areas on Sunday, with up to 50 centimetres expected to accumulate in total over the weekend at higher elevations.

Special weather statements are also in effect in the Fraser Valley, Kootenays and Okanagan Valley,with flurries expected along the Coquihalla Highway. The snow line is near 1,000 metres currently.

Drier conditions and more seasonal temperatures are expected next week, according to Environment Canada.