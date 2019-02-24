Windy weather heads for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of windy weather coming to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The weather agency says it expects "strong, gusting winds" of up to 80 km/h to develop overnight Sunday.

"A cold air mass spreading through the B.C. Interior will reach the coast tonight," Environment Canada said Sunday on its website.

The agency said the winds will extend from the Fraser Valley across the Georgia Strait to the southern Gulf Islands and Victoria.

It expects the winds will diminish Monday afternoon but will remain "brisk" until Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has also issued a wind warning for Howe Sound.