Tens of thousands lose power as windstorm lashes southwest B.C.

Environment Canada has issued wind warning Friday night as a windstorm pounds southwest B.C.

The warnings cover Metro Vancouver, several parts of Vancouver Island including Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

Winds gusting up to 90km/h could be whip throughout the night, the weather service warned, and up to 100km/h on western Vancouver Island. Thunderstorms are also possible.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," the warning stated. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches."

One more <a href="https://twitter.com/bc_storm_watch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bc_storm_watch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> our house is literally vibrating. <a href="https://t.co/veKKwJ1kw7">pic.twitter.com/veKKwJ1kw7</a> —@Shancan1972

B.C. Hydro says over 87,000 customers are without power as of 9 p.m. PT Friday night. The vast majority are on Vancouver Island.

On social media, people reported objects being tossed about.

We are in the middle of the most intense wind storm I’ve ever experienced. Power out, my kids trampoline gone…blowing away in the field <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nanaimo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nanaimo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snuneymuxw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snuneymuxw</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCRoads2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCRoads2</a> —@legally_cree

Environment Canada says the winds should ease overnight.