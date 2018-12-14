Winter storm warnings | Power outages

The incessant rain has eased, but wind warnings are back in effect for B.C.'s South Coast with gusts of up to 100 km/h expected in some areas on Friday.

Environment Canada said the strongest winds are forecast for exposed, coastal areas of Vancouver Island. Those areas can expect gusts between 80 and 100 km/h Friday morning, before the wind lets up in the evening.

Similar weather is expected on the mainland. Metro Vancouver — from West Vancouver to Langley — as well as Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and the Fraser Valley could see winds between 70 and 90 km/h by Friday evening.

Vancouver Park Board staffers clear downed debris after a windstorm in Vancouver in August 2015. (Vancouver Park Board)

Winds that strong can damage buildings and windows, particularly roof shingles. Loose objects "may be tossed by the wind," the agency warned.

The warnings come nearly 12 years to the day after an intense windstorm ravaged the South Coast, particularly Vancouver's Stanley Park.

Rain and winds up to 158 km/h ripped out thousands of trees, which smashed into cars and homes on Dec. 15, 2006. More than 250,000 homes lost power.

A 2006 windstorm on B.C.'s South Coast toppled trees and caused widespread damage throughout the region. (CBC)

Coquihalla storm warning

The situation further into the Interior looks no better, if not worse — to the point where non-essential travel along mountain highways is being discouraged.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and the Fraser Canyon. Fifteen centimetres of snow and winds of up to 90 km/h are in the forecast, beginning Friday evening.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays," said the warning from Environment Canada.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

Icy road conditions and heavy snow shut down part of Highway 5 — known as the Coquihalla Highway — near Kamloops on Oct. 13, 2017. (Twitter/@bigcountry20)

The Okanagan Connector, Highway 97C, could also see similar gusts.

The agency said wind will ease overnight with snow tapering to flurries by Saturday.

Power outages

Nearly 4,000 people on Vancouver Island are experiencing power outages Thursday morning due to the wind.

According to BC Hydro, most of Zeballos, Sayward and Hornby Island are without power. There are other outages in Courtenay, Campbell River and Port Alberni.

The utility said crews are at or heading to fix most of the outages, many of which have been caused by downed power lines.

Another 3,000 customers on the Lower Mainland are also in the dark this morning.