Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley remain under wind warnings

Environment Canada said an "intense" weather system is expected to hit by nightfall.

'Intense' weather should hit South Coast by early evening, Environment Canada says

CBC News ·
This man's umbrella was no match for a storm that hit Vancouver on Jan. 29, 2018. Another windy day is in store for the city as well as the rest of the Metro Vancouver region, according to Environment Canada. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley remain under wind warnings Monday, with gusts up to 90 km/h expected inland by nightfall.

Environment Canada said an "intense" weather system should hit the area from West Vancouver to Langley by early evening, bringing winds close to 70 km/h in exposed areas.

The agency said gusts will hit the western Fraser Valley in the afternoon, easing by midnight.

The Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands as well as the coasts of Vancouver Island are also under weather warnings.

B.C.'s South Coast was pummelled with wind, snow and rain over several days last week, leading to localized flooding and choked traffic.

