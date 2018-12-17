Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley remain under wind warnings

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley remain under wind warnings Monday, with gusts up to 90 km/h expected inland by nightfall.

Environment Canada said an "intense" weather system should hit the area from West Vancouver to Langley by early evening, bringing winds close to 70 km/h in exposed areas.

The agency said gusts will hit the western Fraser Valley in the afternoon, easing by midnight.

The Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands as well as the coasts of Vancouver Island are also under weather warnings.

B.C.'s South Coast was pummelled with wind, snow and rain over several days last week, leading to localized flooding and choked traffic.