Ferries delayed as strong winds blast B.C.'s South Coast

BC Ferries reported sailing delays Tuesday morning due to strong winds as the weather in southern areas of the province prompted a long list of warnings from Environment Canada.

The first ferry sailing of the day between Tsawwassen and Duke Point was nearly an hour behind schedule because of the wind, the ship loading just after 6 a.m. when it should have left the mainland at 5:15 a.m. The return trip scheduled to leave Duke Point at 7:45 a.m. was later cancelled entirely.

Environment Canada said "widespread gusty winds" are expected over Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound through the day on Tuesday. Areas of Metro Vancouver near the Strait of Georgia and Bowen Island will see winds between 50 km/h and 70 km/h, potentially reaching a "very strong" 90 km/h by late morning.

Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley are expecting similar winds before the gusts taper off in the evening.

Wind warnings are also in effect for all of Vancouver Island. Gusts have reached up to 100 km/h in some exposed coastal areas of the Island.

Drivers head down the Okanagan Connector toward Westbank, B.C., after a brief snowfall on Oct. 12, 2020. (Submitted/Haley Gigg)

Highway snow

Elsewhere, more warnings and special weather statements are in effect for a number of mountain highway passes as snow continues.

The Okanagan Connector, Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass are under snowfall warnings with heavy snow in the forecast. Fifteen centimetres could fall in all three areas before the flurries turn to rain in the afternoon.

The Coquihalla Highway and the Allison Pass portion of Highway 3 are each expecting 5-10 centimetres.

Snow began falling on the mountain passes on Sunday night.