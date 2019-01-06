Wind warnings issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

The warning says strong winds may cause damage to building windows and shingles, and loose objects tossed by the wind could cause injury or damage.

Brought on by a sharp pacific low pressure system, southwest winds moving 80 to 90 km/hr are expected to hit Richmond, Delta, Surrey and Langley early Sunday morning.

Similar winds are expected over Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

On Vancouver Island, southwest winds ranging from 60 to 90 km/hr are expected to develop over Greater Victoria, the Gulf Islands, and from Duncan to Nanaimo.

The winds are forecasted to ease early Sunday afternoon.