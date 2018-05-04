Wind warnings in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for parts of Metro Vancouver.

The special weather statement is in effect for the city of Vancouver, including Burnaby and New Westminster, Metro Vancouver, including Richmond and Delta, and the North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

The statement says the passage of a "vigorous front" will cause strong northwesterly winds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour to funnel down the Georgia Strait.

The wind is expected to last throughout the day, but will subside in the early evening.

Environment Canada is warning the wind may down power lines and trees.