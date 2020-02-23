Wind warnings put BC Ferries, Harbour Air trips at risk

Wind warnings for Greater Victoria and West Vancouver Island have put some BC Ferries sailings and Harbour Air flights at risk Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada says a Pacific storm moving across northern Vancouver Island Sunday morning will likely bring strong winds of up to 90 km/h by the afternoon, which could damage to buildings.

BC Ferries has issued a travel advisory in relation to the wind warning. And Harbour Air says its flights to Victoria are experiencing delays.

Environment Canada says the winds are expected to subside by Monday morning.

Snowfall warnings for Fraser Valley, Interior

Elsewhere in the province, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon, including the Hope to Merritt section of the Coquihalla.

Heavy flurries are expected to continue Sunday night, bringing snowfall accumulations of up to 25 cm.

Heavy snow falling in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vernonbc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vernonbc</a> this morning. 910am <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KasiaBodurka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KasiaBodurka</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BC1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BC1</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pgva9qk0eD">pic.twitter.com/Pgva9qk0eD</a> —@wilfmulder

There are also snowfall warnings for: