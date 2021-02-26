Ferries cancelled as high winds hit Metro Vancouver, Gulf Islands

A number of BC Ferries sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island were cancelled Friday morning due to high winds blasting across the Strait of Georgia.

The 7 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and the 9 a.m. return trip are not going ahead, according to the ferry corporation. The 8:25 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay is also cancelled.

BC Ferries said it will resume service "as soon as it is safe to do so."

Wind warnings are in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands. Winds between 70 and 90 km/h an hour are expected Friday morning.

The weather will ease off in the afternoon, but gusts are expected to pick up again overnight.