Wind warning issued in Metro Vancouver, some ferries cancelled

Environment Canada has posted a wind warning for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island.

Strong winds of 70 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected Tuesday as a cold front moves across the region.

Areas of Metro Vancouver near the water, including Tsawwassen and Boundary Bay are expected to feel the brunt of the winds, which are forecast to subside in the afternoon.

BC Ferries has cancelled a number of sailings, including the 10:15 a.m. departing Tsawwassen and the 12:45 p.m. departing Duke Point.

Power outages are also a potential concern if trees and branches come down on lines.

Environment Canada warns that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.