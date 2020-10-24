Wind warning issued for Howe Sound as Interior faces freezing weekend

Winds could gust up to 90 kilometres per hour Saturday morning in Howe Sound as a part of a strong Arctic ridge of high pressure in B.C.'s Interior according to a warning from Environment Canada.

The agency says the winds could cause damage in the area before easing later in the day.

Special weather statements and warnings for B.C.'s Interior and mountain passes have been lifted however, leaving only the one on Saturday for Howe Sound.

They had warned about significant snowfall and unusual cold weather for cities like Kelowna and Penticton.

Saturday's forecast for the area predicted windy conditions with a wind chill of minus 9 C in the morning. The overnight low for Saturday night is pegged at minus 13.

Environment Canada said on Friday that the Okanagan could experience its coldest October night in 100 years Saturday.

In both Kelowna and Penticton, city officials warned people to stay away from trees and branches weighed down by snow and at risk of snapping.

Snow in Kelowna. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

In the Lower Mainland on Friday, precipitation fell as wet snow at higher elevations Thursday into Friday, including on Burnaby Mountain and the North Shore mountains.