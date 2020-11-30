BC Ferries cancels sailings as high winds hit Vancouver Island and coast

BC Ferries has cancelled a number of sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island due to high winds on Monday morning.

The 8:25 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay has been cancelled, as has the 7:45 a.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen.

The tail end of a rainy, windy overnight storm could bring gusts of up to 100 km/h to coastal areas of B.C. on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has wind warnings in effect for Greater Victoria, Haida Gwaii, the Sunshine Coast, the east and west coasts of Vancouver Island and exposed areas of the North Coast.

Winds between 50 and 100 km/h are expected for areas of southern Vancouver Island near the Juan de Fuca Strait. For the west coast of the Island, winds are likely to be between 80 and 100 km/h, while the Island's east coast and Sunshine Coast will see winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h.

A Pacific frontal weather system is responsible, Environment Canada said.

Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Southern Gulf Islands are under special weather statements, with winds up to 60 km/h in the forecast.

The weather is expected to ease around noon except for Haida Gwaii and the North Coast, where high winds are expected to continue through Tuesday night.