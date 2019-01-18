Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for parts of coastal B.C. on Friday.

It says a strong Pacific frontal system is expected to rapidly approach the coast, particularly the northern part of Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii and the Central Coast, with winds of 90-110 km/h expected.

The winds will start sweeping over Vancouver Island by Friday evening, the weather agency predicts. Haida Gwaii will experience the strongest winds a few hours later, before they ease up by Saturday afternoon.

Strong winds up to 90 km/h are also expected along the Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says damage to buildings and components like roof shingles and windows is possible, while loose objects could be lifted by the wind and cause injury.

B.C.'s South Coast was hit with a powerful windstorm on Dec. 20 that left one woman dead, hundreds of thousands without power, and $37 million of property damage to homes, businesses and vehicles.