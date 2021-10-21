Wind warnings in place for parts of coastal B.C. as 'intense' weather system rolls in
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for several areas of coastal B.C., with gusts expected to top 120 km/h in some exposed areas.
Gusts in Haida Gwaii could reach 120 km/h, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for several areas of coastal B.C., with gusts in some exposed areas expected to top 120 km/h.
The agency has warnings in place for the Central Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Haida Gwaii and parts of Vancouver Island. Winds in most of those areas will range from 70 to 100 km/h as an "intense" weather system flows through the area.
In Haida Gwaii, gusts could reach Category 1 hurricane levels at 120 km/h. The western shore of Vancouver Island could see gusts up to 110 km/h.
Environment Canada said the wind will ease in most areas by Thursday night, but the wild weather in Haida Gwaii is expected to last until early Friday.
The agency warned winds that strong can throw loose objects and break tree branches.
