Wind storm damages houses, causes power outages in Fort St. John

A wind storm in northeastern B.C. ripped roofs off houses, ripped fences from yards and caused power outages in the city of Fort St. John Friday evening.

There were severe thunderstorm warnings in the town Friday evening, but City Councillor Trevor Bolin says he noticed something was different around 7:45 p.m.

"As soon as the rain started to fall sideways that's when you know things went really strange," he said. "I could see trees that were literally leaning sideways. One of them was starting to uproot completely that had been there for 10 or 12 years."

Witnesses reported several roofs being blown off houses during a wind storm in Fort St. John on August 21, 2020. (Heather Theede)

Bolin says the wind swept through his neighbourhood in about 10 minutes. RCMP officers and the Fort St. John Fire Department responded shortly after and checked all the houses. Photos posted on social media showed several of them had their roofs ripped off.

The City of Fort St. John posted on its Facebook page Saturday morning saying the storm had caused damage and power outages to several areas and that emergency crews were responding.

It says Surerus Park had received significant damage and is closed to the public until crews clean up the debris. The city added that people should use caution in other parks and trails as the damage is still being assessed.

The City of Fort St. John says Surerus Park is closed until crews clean up debris left behind by a severe wind storm on August 21, 2020. (City of Fort St. John/Facebook)

"Remember to use caution as debris has been reported throughout the City," reads the statement on the municipality's Facebook page. "Additionally, use caution if you are using candles while the power is out."

Bolin says the residents of the town are no stranger to serious weather events, but last night was still a surprise.

"I have never seen anything like this in Fort St. John before," said Bolin. "I've lived here for 40 awesome years and I know this is something that is completely out of the ordinary and it's a little bit shocking."