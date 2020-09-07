Wind knocks out BC Hydro lines, cutting power to thousands on South Coast

A windstorm knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island on Monday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m. PT, about 3,600 customers had lost power in Langley, Maple Ridge and Abbotsford, and another 4,200 were in the dark on Vancouver Island, according to BC Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott.

"We have seen a number of trees and branches come down on our wires and in some cases we do have wires down," Scott told CBC.

"Crews are working hard right now to make the necessary repairs and we hope to have everyone's power up as quickly and safely as we can."

Fallen trees and power lines also closed a section of Highway 7 between Mission and Maple Ridge on Monday afternoon.

REMINDER- <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy7</a> Trees down between 240th St & 272nd St. CLOSED in both directions. Detours in place. Expect delays. Use alternate routes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MapleRidge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MapleRidge</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MissionBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MissionBC</a> —@DriveBC

An Environment Canada special weather statement remains in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver, including Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta, as well as the southern Gulf Islands, greater Victoria and east Vancouver Island, as gusts of 50-70 km/h are expected into the evening.