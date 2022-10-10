Strong, gusty winds expected for most of B.C. on Monday: Environment Canada

Strong winds are possible for much of B.C. on Monday, creating the risk of gusts breaking branches and trees that have been weakened by the ongoing drought.

Environment Canada has special weather statements in effect for nearly the entire province, from most of Vancouver Island through the South Coast and Kootenays as well as into the Cariboo and Peace River regions.

The weather agency said gusting winds are expected through the day. The wind is caused by a low pressure system moving south from the Northwest Territories.

"Considering it's our first wind event of the fall season and slight concerns for the drought-weakened trees, there is some concern for isolated power outages," said meteorologist Ken Dosanjh.

Gusts will range from 30 to 80 km/h depending on the area. Branches or boughs could snap off trees that haven't seen rain for weeks.

"The lack of moisture makes trees brittle," Dosanjh said. "So with any strong winds that can push through, they're more susceptible to breaking and taking down power lines."

Northern B.C. can also expect a strong cold front on Monday before the weather passes overnight.

Cold front could affect wildfires

Much of the province saw its warmest, driest September on record last month. The drought has led to thousands of dead fish, a prolonged wildfire season and intense water shortages in certain areas.

In a statement ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, the B.C. Wildfire Service said winds associated with the weather pattern may create "elevated fire behaviour conditions.''

"Sustained warm and dry weather will extend British Columbia's wildfire season well into the fall,'' the statement said.

"Very little precipitation is expected to accompany the front [on Monday]."

As of Sunday, there were more than 185 wildfires still burning across the province.