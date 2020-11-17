Strong winds, heavy rain on the way as 'vigorous storm' approaches B.C.'s South Coast

A powerful storm is expected to bring heavy gusts of wind, rain and potentially snow to parts of the South Coast early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says a "vigorous storm" is on the way and a wind warning is in effect for areas of north Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver.

Southeast winds of up to 110 km/h are expected to develop overnight and into early Tuesday morning over exposed areas of north Vancouver Island and the Central Coast.

Heavy rain and up to five centimetres of slushy snow could also accumulate over inland areas including the Island Highway, Port Alberni and Sutton Passes.

A cold front will bring widespread and powerful southerly winds into Metro Vancouver, according to Environment Canada. Gusts of up to 90 km/h are possible.

Emergency crews on Vancouver Island and in Delta, B.C. are preparing for the storm, which is expected to ease later on Tuesday.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, which could see uo to 20 centimetres of snow Monday night.

BC Ferries cancels some Tuesday sailings

By Monday night, BC Ferries cancelled some morning sailings on several routes between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island due to strong winds and storm conditions forecast for the region.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCFHeadsUp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCFHeadsUp</a> <br>Wind warnings have been issued for the south coast & bursts of heavy snowfall are expected. Get the latest info before you travel 👇<br><br>🧭 Current Conditions<a href="https://t.co/lL82lNpTjW">https://t.co/lL82lNpTjW</a><br><br>ℹ️ Service Notices<a href="https://t.co/1Swv1uK655">https://t.co/1Swv1uK655</a><br><br>🌧️ <a href="https://twitter.com/ECCCWeatherBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ECCCWeatherBC</a><a href="https://t.co/lG62cDoxaG">https://t.co/lG62cDoxaG</a> <a href="https://t.co/UHZxzEvnC5">pic.twitter.com/UHZxzEvnC5</a> —@BCFerries

The city of Courtenay has deployed a water-filled barrier known as an AquaDam in case the Tsolulm River overflows due to the storm.

Emergency crews in Courtenay, B.C. set up a water dam known as an Aquadam as precautionary measure to reduce flooding. (CHEK news)

BC hydro said its crews are preparing for power outages and is encouraging people to report fallen power lines.

The company pointed out that Buntzen Lake located about 45 minutes east of Vancouver is closed to the public in anticipation of high winds.

Last week, the Vancouver Park Board closed part of the seawall due to weather conditions on Friday, November 13.

On Monday, the city of Delta issued a storm surge warning for the Tsawwassen area which could see high water levels Tuesday morning due to a King Tide and high winds. Water levels are expected to rise at 8 a.m. but flooding is dependent on winds.

Storm Warning - Delta residents can expect high tides with anticipated strong southeast winds early tomorrow (November 17th, 2020), continuing into the afternoon. <br><br>Storm surge and high winds which are anticipated for tomorrow will impact those in Boundary Bay and Beach Grove. 🍃 <a href="https://t.co/Wm9BniygZ7">pic.twitter.com/Wm9BniygZ7</a> —@CityofDeltaBC

The city said emergency crews including engineering, fire and police personnel plan to set up an incident command post and staging area on Tuesday morning.

The preparations are being made under the Staged Flood Preparedness and Response Plan for Boundary Bay and Beach Grove to protect beach areas.

A switchboard will also open at 7:30 a.m to answer questions and deal with concerns from the public.