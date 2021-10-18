Death toll rises to 12 as COVID-19 outbreak continues in B.C. care home

Twelve residents have died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak affecting nearly every resident at a care home in Burnaby, B.C., officials say.

Fraser Health confirmed the number of deaths at Willingdon Care Centre in an email to CBC News on Sunday.

"Our condolences go out to those who've lost loved ones at Willingdon Care Centre, and throughout the pandemic," the email read.

The authority said more than 100 people have contracted the disease since the outbreak was declared on Sept. 28. Eighty cases are among residents and 21 are among staff, the email said.

The centre has capacity for 95 beds, meaning the outbreak has reached the vast majority of residents if the centre has been at full capacity.

Fraser Health said residents' movement inside the facility has been restricted and social visits are no longer allowed as officials work to contain the outbreak. Staff and residents are being screened twice a day for symptoms, while "cleaning and infection control measures have been further enhanced."

B.C. announced 667 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths on Friday, the most deaths in one day since Feb. 3. There are 19 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term and acute care, including Willingdon.