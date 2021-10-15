As many as 10 deaths feared in 'significant' COVID-19 outbreak at Burnaby care home

More than 90 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as a result of an outbreak at a care home in Burnaby, B.C., and officials say the death toll is expected to grow.

The majority of cases at the Willingdon Care Centre are among residents as of Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Sixty-nine residents and 21 staff members are sick.

Three residents have died, but Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday he expects the number of deaths will rise to 10 over the next several days due to a recent delay in data reporting.

"It takes some days, sometimes, to report [deaths]. I understand that there have been a significant number of people who have passed away," Dix said Thursday during a news conference.

He said the situation at Willingdon Care Centre is, "by a significant margin, our most significant outbreak ... that's a significant tragedy."

Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the care home on Sept. 28, after one resident tested positive. Within a week, by Oct. 5, the authority said 39 residents and six staff members had been diagnosed. The centre has a 95-bed capacity.

B.C. announced 580 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths on Thursday. There are 19 outbreaks in health-care facilities.