Shooting in Burnaby sends 1 person to hospital

One person is in hospital after a shooting in Burnaby on Sunday night.

Burnaby RCMP said three people were involved in the shooting, which happened on Willingdon Avenue near Burke Street around 10:30 p.m. PT.

Cpl. Brett Cunningham said the victim's injuries are non-life threatening but the condition of the other two people involved is unknown.

Forensic investigators were at the scene overnight gathering evidence. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Burnaby RCMP.