First Nations chief decries 'black stain' on community over shooting at Williams Lake Stampede

Days after a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede on Sunday, the chief of the Williams Lake First Nation says the community is still angry and frustrated over what happened at the annual event.

Jordell Anthony Sellars, 33, has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and is expected to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Monday, July 11.

Two people were injured and sent to hospital. At the time, police said the shooting was targeted.

"We are proud to be from Williams Lake ... and proud of the things that are happening in Williams Lake, but we continue to get this black stain on our community," Chief Willie Sellars told CBC's Daybreak Kamloops on Wednesday.

Sellars says he grew up with Jordell.

"He would be a distant cousin," Sellars said. "He's a good kid that went down a bad path. When they break the law, they're looking for help. We will help them, but if they pursue a life of crime then we will support the system in putting them behind bars."

Court documents show Jordell with a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2009 with numerous breach orders and weapons charges.

"How are we just letting these individuals walk free in and out of the courts and not give them the outlets they need to actually properly heal?" he said.

Sellars said everyone in the community has been affected by the incident, including his family. He said his children were in the grandstand while his father was just 20 feet away from the shooter and one of the two victims.

"Imagine what kind of trauma we're going to be dealing with from this come next Stampede or any community event in the region for that matter," he said.

Innocent bystander

Rosalie Montgomery said she was waiting in line for mini-donuts when she first heard the gunshots.

"I thought it was fireworks," she told CBC News. "I saw somebody run with a handgun so I turned to go the other way, then all of a sudden I heard another shot."

Montgomery said before she could run away, she felt a sting on her foot.

"I was thinking, 'Did I get hit?'"

Rosalie Montgomery says she was lining up for mini-donuts when she first heard the gunshots. (Submitted by Rosalie Montgomery)

Other bystanders helped rush her to the local hospital where she was eventually sent to Kamloops for a specialist.

"It's swollen, it's puffy but I have to elevate it to release the pain," Montgomery said.

She said she's angry that the incident happened at a public event where there are families, young kids and the elderly.

"I guess no matter where you are, you don't know if you're safe or not," she said. "I'm pissed that this happened in a public area."

Hopeful for change

This was Kristina Smith's first time at the Williams Lake Stampede as her family just moved to the community last year.

Smith said she was getting ready to close up her booth when she first heard gunshots and people yelling.

"I had become a vendor representing our church ... all of a sudden I heard the sounds like popping balloons and then someone yelled, 'There's a gunman!'" Smith said.

She said while everyone panicked and ran in different directions, she stayed in her booth until she met up with her husband and children who were watching the final bull ride near the entrance to the grandstand.

Smith says she was getting ready to pack up for the day when she heard gunshots and people yelling. (Kristina Smith/Submitted)

"It was just mayhem. People weren't sure where to go," Smith said.

She said it wasn't too long before police assured the public that the shooter had been apprehended, but everyone was evacuated when there were rumours of another shooter.

A gathering hosted by the WLFN on Tuesday encouraged the public to come out and share their stories, Smith said, in the hope of starting the healing process.

"I'm hopeful that that there's there's a place for each one of us in our community to make a difference," she said.