RCMP investigating homicide in Williams Lake

Mounties are investigating after a man died in Williams Lake, B.C., early Tuesday morning.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue just before 1 a.m. PT.

When officers arrived they found an injured man in the driveway of a home.

Police say the 43-year-old was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

"Williams Lake General Investigation Section with support from North District Major Crime Unit are actively investigating this priority offence," said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a release.

Anyone with information in asked to reach out to Williams Lake RCMP.