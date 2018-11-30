Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigating homicide in Williams Lake
Police are asking anyone with information or who knows of any suspicious activity leading up to the incident to contact them.

A 43-year-old man died from his injuries Tuesday morning

CBC News ·
Williams Lake RCMP officers responded to a call of shots fired early Tuesday morning. (Hamilton police)

Mounties are investigating after a man died in Williams Lake, B.C., early Tuesday morning.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue just before 1 a.m. PT.

When officers arrived they found an injured man in the driveway of a home. 

Police say the 43-year-old was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries. 

"Williams Lake General Investigation Section with support from North District Major Crime Unit are actively investigating this priority offence," said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a release. 

Anyone with information in asked to reach out to Williams Lake RCMP.

