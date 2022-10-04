First Nations leaders demand explanation from RCMP for Indigenous man's death in police custody

First Nations leaders in B.C.'s Cariboo region are asking RCMP to explain the death of a young Indigenous man while in custody at the Williams Lake RCMP detachment.

Surrance Myers, 21, a member of the Tŝilhqot'in First Nation, died Saturday around 4:50 a.m., more than four hours after the police stopped his moped, arrested him and put him in cells at the local RCMP detachment, according to a police statement.

Mounties say the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is looking into the in-custody death to see what role police action or inaction may have played in the incident.

The Tŝilhqot'in National Government (TNG) and the Yuneŝit'in Government, a subgroup of the Tŝilhqot'in First Nation, are demanding an explanation.

"As of the morning of October 3rd, the immediate family has received no information as to what happened to their son," they said in a statement.

"The TNG has long called for the RCMP, specifically in Williams Lake, to overhaul their training to include cultural sensitivity in order to be better equipped to handle the diverse needs of Indigenous peoples.

"The Williams Lake RCMP detachment also needs First Nation Liaisons to ensure Indigenous people's safety while in custody."

Vigil held

On Sunday evening, Myers's family held a vigil outside the RCMP detachment, with dozens in attendance drumming and singing to mourn their loss.

Myers's father, Casey Myers, says he learned about his son's death from a family member Saturday evening and doesn't know why Myers was detained.

"We have no clue why he went to jail."

Myers said Surrance worked two jobs seven days a week and says he last heard from him on Thursday.

"He seemed fine."

Myers says an autopsy and toxicology tests have been scheduled for Oct. 5 in Prince George.

The IIO is asking any person with information about Myers's death to contact its toll-free hotline at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.