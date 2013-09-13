Williams Lake First Nation to release preliminary findings from residential school investigation

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

Chief and council from the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) plan to release the preliminary geophysical results from the first phase of the St. Joseph's Mission Residential School investigation Tuesday afternoon.

After the discovery of a burial site next to the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in May 2021 that preliminary findings suggest could contain children's remains, WLFN launched its own search on the grounds of St. Joseph's — which many of the nation's members were forced to attend between 1886 and 1981.

"We're grateful that we were able to complete the first phase of our geophysical research and will be in a position to have greater clarity about the results of the ground penetrating radar and other technical investigations," WLFN Chief Willie Sellars said in a statement.

The nation, located in the central Interior of British Columbia, has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. PT Tuesday to present its preliminary findings.

"We know that everyone is eager to receive these results," said Sellars. "But we're asking that everyone be patient and respectful of the process. Our key concern is the mental health and welfare of the survivors of St. Joseph's and that of their families."

School torn down, but painful legacy remains

Physical, emotional and sexual abuse of St. Joseph's students has been documented by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars attended a community gathering to mark the beginning of the search at the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School on Aug. 30, 2021. (Laureen Carruthers)

The school has been torn down, but it left a painful legacy for survivors and their families.

Before releasing the investigation results to the public Tuesday, WLFN says nation representatives will meet in the morning with chiefs from neighbouring communities also affected by operations at the school.

This meeting will provide the chiefs with an opportunity to ask questions of the technical experts involved in the first phase of investigations.

WLFN had planned to present its preliminary findings in December, but decided to postpone until the new year to allow neighbouring nations time to put health and wellness supports in place.

"This has been an extremely challenging time for WLFN and other First Nations who were affected," said Sellers. "We have out of necessity in the course of our investigation opened old wounds and asked people to recount some terrible and harrowing stories."

It is estimated that more than 150,000 children attended residential schools in Canada from the 1830s until the last school closed in 1997.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) estimates about 4,100 children died at the schools, based on death records, but has said the true total is likely much higher. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission said large numbers of Indigenous children who were forcibly sent to residential schools never returned home.

Last week, the federal government announced it will transfer thousands more documents related to residential schools to the NCTR in Winnipeg.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller said a new agreement with the centre outlines how and when the documents will be sent so the organization can make them available to residential school survivors.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.



A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.