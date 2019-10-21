1 dead, 4 other people injured after truck crash near Williams Lake
One woman is dead and four other people are injured after a rollover crash along a highway near Williams Lake, B.C., on Saturday, according to RCMP.
Pickup veered off Highway 20 early Satruday, RCMP say
One person is dead and four others are badly injured after a rollover crash along a highway near Williams Lake, B.C.,on Saturday.
A GMC pickup truck carrying the five people veered off Highway 20 and rolled onto its roof at 3:38 a.m., according to RCMP. One woman died at the scene. The four others were taken to hospital with injuries Mounties described as serious to critical.
A statement said alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash, though the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
