The first person to ever be convicted as a result of genealogy research has been handed two life sentences for killing a young B.C. couple in 1987.

William Talbott II, 56, was sentenced on Wednesday at Snohomish County District Court in Everett, Wash. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Jay Cook, 20, and Tanya Van Cuylenborg​​​​, 18, were travelling from Saanich, B.C., to Seattle for an overnight trip in November 1987 when they disappeared. Their bodies were found days later in rural areas in Washington.

It took 30 years and family tree research by genealogist Cece Moore to identify Talbott, whose DNA was found on Van Cuylenborg's body, and also on her pants and zip ties found in the couples' van.

Van Cuylenborg's body was found down an embankment in rural Skagit County, north of Seattle. She had been shot in the back of her head.

Cook's body was found two days later near a bridge over the Snoqualmie River in Monroe, Wash. He had been beaten with rocks and strangled.

Police in Washington state say they used information from public genealogy websites to pinpoint William Earl Talbott II as a suspect, then arrested him after getting a DNA sample from a cup that fell from his vehicle. (Charles Biles/Associated Press)

On Wednesday, Van Cuylenborg's brother John and Cook's parents Leona and Gordon, as well as his two sisters Lauralee and Kelly, were present in court for the sentencing.

The only person from Talbott's family who appeared to be present was one of his second cousins, whose DNA helped to identify him.

The Fifth Estate reached out to several members of Talbott's family for comment — including his father and two surviving sisters — but they did not respond.

Talbott was arrested in May 2018 and convicted on June 28, 2019.

The Fifth Estate is producing a documentary about the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg. It will be broadcast when it launches its 45th season on Sept. 22.