'I'm just so sorry for your pain,' B.C. killer tells mother of murdered Japanese student

The man convicted of murdering a Japanese exchange student and stuffing her body into a suitcase apologized to her mother during a sentencing hearing Friday.

Warren Schneider, 51, addressed Emiko Kogawa in B.C. Supreme Court saying he will never forget the pain in her voice when she spoke of the murder of her 30-year-old daughter, Natsumi Kogawa.

"I've never heard such pain like that before," Schneider said. "It's difficult for me to imagine your pain.... Yes, you may well wish me dead. I understand that, and I'm just so sorry for your pain."

A jury found Schneider guilty earlier this month of second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to a charge of interference with human remains four days earlier.

During Friday's hearing, defence lawyer Joe Doyle argued that Schneider should serve the minimum allowable sentence for second-degree murder: life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Doyle said that previous examples of violence by Schneider date back to "a long time ago." He argued that his client deserved some credit for revealing the location of Kogawa's body to police, but quickly added that his client was hardly citizen of the year.

Vancouver police say the body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found outside the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street. (Vancouver Police Department)

Kogawa's decomposing body was found in a suitcase on the grounds of the Gabriola Mansion in Vancouver's West End on Sept. 28, 2016 — more than two weeks after she went missing.

She'd been studying English in Vancouver on a student visa.

Earlier this week, Crown prosecutor Geordie Proulx argued that Schneider should have to spend 17 years in prison before he can apply for parole. Proulx said Schneider has a history of sadistic violence and remains a risk to the public.

In one case, Schneider choked a woman in an Edmonton apartment, covering her mouth and nose with his hand.

With files from Yvette Brend

