Will B.C. continue its low 'positivity' trend with COVID-19 infections this week?

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will update the number of COVID-19 infections in the province on Monday afternoon and provide the latest epidemiological modelling about the pandemic from Victoria.

Those new numbers come a week before Thanksgiving, when families and friends will try to mark the holiday without an uptick in coronavirus cases. Already the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is offering tips for people to stay safe, such as keeping groups small and celebrating outside.

New numbers coming on Monday are the first since Friday when there were 161 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths.

The number of new cases was the second highest one-day total since the pandemic began. The province recorded 165 new cases on Sept. 17.

While Friday's numbers were high, the positivity rate, the number of COVID-19 cases detected in a day divided by the number of tests completed, has been dropping recently to below two per cent.

The province conducted a record 11,862 tests Thursday — eclipsing its record of 10,899 the day before — noting a positivity rate of 1.3 per cent.

The positivity rate was as high as seven per cent in the early days of the pandemic, and less than one per cent for most of June.

Schools getting the grade

Also last week, Henry gave a favourable assessment of how schools were doing with efforts to prevent outbreaks in classrooms since students went back in September.

Schools are hoping to prevent coronavirus outbreaks this fall. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

She said a robust system of contact tracers are quickly isolating people who test positive and that the system is working despite needing a few adjustments.

The BCCDC has also issued a lengthy list of dos and don'ts when it comes to having a safe Halloween this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sixty-three people were in hospital as of Friday, with 16 in intensive care. Active cases were at 1,302, down by 47 from the week before.

The province's death toll increased to 238 on Friday.

Public health officials are actively monitoring more than 3,000 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

Across Canada there are 166,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 9,481 deaths from the illness across the country.