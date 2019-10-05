B.C. Liberals say they would eliminate PST for a year if elected

The B.C. Liberals say they will eliminate the provincial sales tax for one year if they are voted into power in the Oct. 24 provincial election.

"We need to get people back to work ... this will give people spring in their step," said Leader Andrew Wilkinson in the first big policy announcement of any party so far in this election campaign.

Wilkinson said the PST, currently at seven per cent, would be brought back after one year, but at a reduced rate of three per cent "until the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic."

"It gives people a chance to get ahead," said Wilkinson.

"It gives people a chance to go out and do the things they want to. That's what we want to do right here in B.C."

In May, Wilkinson pushed for a temporary suspension of the PST and the employers' health tax as a way to stimulate the economy during COVID-19.

The province projects a deficit of almost $13 billion and a GDP drop of 6.7 per cent this year due to the effects of the global pandemic.

The sales tax brought in an estimated $7.6 billion in revenue last fiscal year, according to the province. Wilkinson said no spending on health or education would be reduced to make up the budget shortfall, and indicated that a balanced budget would be less of a priority.

"We should be under no illusions: There will be deficit spending for some years to come," he said.

