Increasing wildfires prompt nearly 70 evacuation orders, alerts across B.C.

The number of wildfires in British Columbia continues to rise amid persistent drought, and federal aid — including military resources — is on the way.

Maps from the B.C. Wildfire Service and Emergency Management B.C. show nearly 70 wildfire-related evacuation alerts and orders as of Saturday morning.

While wildfire activity was largely concentrated in northeastern B.C. earlier this season, most blazes of note are now clustered in the Bulkley-Nechako and Cariboo regions of the central Interior, between Prince George and Terrace.

B.C.'s drought bulletin also shows nearly the whole province is experiencing drought conditions of at least Level 3 of five, with the Fort Nelson basin in the northeast, the Bulkley basin and all of Vancouver Island classified at the most severe level.

Bowinn Ma, B.C.'s minister of emergency management and climate readiness, says federal personnel will work alongside about 2,000 crew members with the B.C. Wildfire Service as they fight nearly 380 blazes burning throughout the province.

Canada's minister of emergency preparedness, Bill Blair, announced the assistance on Friday after Ma made the request on Thursday.

The Davis Lake wildfire is now 150 hectares and considered out-of-control. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

20 wildfires of note

The number of highly visible, threatening or potentially damaging "wildfires of note" has ticked up to 20 from 17 on Friday.

A wildfire in the Lower Mainland north of Mission is now burning out of control, according to BCWS.

The 150-hectare Davis Lake wildfire was discovered on July 5 but is no longer being held by suppression efforts.

Meanwhile, a 1.5-hectare fire near Pitt Lake in Pitt Meadows is now considered under control, the service said.

Both blazes have been highly visible to Lower Mainland residents in the past days.

On Friday afternoon, B.C.'s transport ministry urged drivers not to stop on highways or roads to look at wildfires, which can be "a visual distraction" and impair visibility, it said in a Tweet.

On Friday afternoon, B.C.'s transport ministry urged drivers not to stop on highways or roads to look at wildfires, which can be "a visual distraction" and impair visibility, it said in a Tweet.

An update from the BCWS posted Thursday shows fires have scorched nearly 12,300 square kilometres of forested lands so far this season, eclipsing the 10-year average of about 760 for the same time of year.