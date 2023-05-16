More wildfire evacuations in northeast B.C. as Fort St. John residents remain on alert

An evacuation alert has been issued for the city of Fort St. John a day after the nearby Blueberry First Nation issued its own evacuation order due to wildfires, impacting more than 21,000 people.

New evacuation orders and alerts were issued overnight as wildfires burn in northeast B.C., while more than 20,000 people in the city of Fort St. John remain on evacuation alert.

Shortly after midnight, the Peace River Regional District expanded its evacuation order for the Donnie Creek/Tommy Lakes region roughly 150 kilometres north of Fort St. John, extending north to the border with the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality around Fort Nelson.

Evacuation alerts for the region were also expanded to more properties.

Evacuation orders mean people must leave their properties immediately, while alerts mean people should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice, gathering essential items including medication, identification and supplies for pets.

The PRRD has issued Evacuation Order #2 and Evacuation Alert #2 for the Donnie Creek/Tommy Lakes wildfire. For details on the affected areas, visit <a href="https://t.co/CmufTaSjmI">https://t.co/CmufTaSjmI</a> <a href="https://t.co/4JtKwtBhD7">pic.twitter.com/4JtKwtBhD7</a> —@prrdistrict



Provincial emergency officials are expected to provide an update on the wildfire situation at 10:15 a.m. PT today in Kamloops.

More than 60 active wildfires are burning across the province, including six wildfires of note in the Prince George Fire Centre, which encompasses the northeast quarter of the province. A wildfire of note is one that is "highly visible" or could pose a risk to public safety.

Two wildfires of note burning near Fort St. John — Stoddart Creek and Red Creek — are considered out of control, as are the Cameron River and Donnie Creek widlfires, also in the northeast.

At 7:15 p.m. PT Monday, the B.C. Wildfire Service tweeted that crews had withdrawn from fighting the Stoddart Creek and Red Creek fires due to "aggressive fire behaviour and resulting smoke and poor visibility," with structure protection personnel set to work through the night to secure properties southeast of the two blazes.

City of Fort St. John urges residents not to panic

In Fort St. John, approximately 600 kilometres northwest of Edmonton and 1,200 kilometres north of Vancouver, information officer Ryan Harvey said it is important for residents to be prepared but not to panic.

"There's a bit of smoke but it's not as bad as yesterday," he told CBC News on Tuesday morning. "We can see the sky."

Harvey said there were long lines for gas and supplies Monday as people prepared for the worst. But he emphasized that at this point emergency officials are not expecting to issue an evacuation order for the entire city.

"Hopefully it doesn't come to that," he said.

Several businesses have closed as a precautionary measure and the Peace River North school district has cancelled classes for several rural schools for the week due to evacuation orders but schools within the city of Fort St. John remain open.

B.C. Hydro says it has suspended work on the Site C dam project, located a few kilometres southwest of the city, as a precautionary measure.

Evacuees now being directed to Prince George

Harvey said the city has already taken in "several hundred" evacuees from outlying communities and First Nations but because of the evacuation alert people in need of lodging are now being directed further south.

After emergency support services in nearby Dawson Creek "filled up rather quickly," Harvey said, people are now being asked to drive to Prince George, about 430 kilometres south of Fort St. John, if they need a place to stay. They can register at the CN Centre at 2181 Ospika Blvd or by calling 778-675-3735.

The Peace River Regional District says people who do not need lodging can also register at the Chetwynd Recreation Centre at 4552 North Access Rd. or by calling 250-556-4173.

Lessons from 2017

Should Fort St. John residents be told to leave their homes, it would be one of the single largest evacuation orders in the province in years, comparable to 2017 when the Cariboo Regional District order more than 30,000 residents to leave their communities due to encroaching wildfires.

About 10,000 of those evacuees made their way to Prince George, where the city set up an emergency support centre and lodging at the College of New Caledonia where, for several weeks, people camped and slept on gym floors.

Emergency programs manager Tanya Spooner said since then, the city has changed its approach and now aims to place evacuees in hotel rooms or other lodgings.

She said at this point, the city has enough hotel rooms to accommodate any evacuees and her team is preparing for a possible worst-case scenario.

"We will be able to take people in Prince George," she said. "I can't tell you exactly where they're going to stay... but I can tell you that they're going to be safe."