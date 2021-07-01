New evacuation orders issued as dozens of wildfires burn across B.C.

A new evacuation order in British Columbia's Cariboo region has been issued for homes around Deka Lake, affecting up to 700 people in the area, as wildfires burn across the province Thursday.

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert Wednesday night warning people in the area to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice. The notice was upgraded to an order Thursday afternoon.

"This fire in particular has grown quite large from when it started last night," said Chris Keam, an information officer with the Cariboo Regional District.

Everyone in the evacuation area was told to leave immediately, and that they should take Highway 24 to 100 Mile House where they can register at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> Service is anticipating another very challenging day with wildfires. Unprecedented hot and dry conditions experienced over the last several days have resulted in fuels being extremely susceptible to ignition. <a href="https://t.co/TEtzUtxe2P">pic.twitter.com/TEtzUtxe2P</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, there are 82 wildfires burning across the province Thursday, with 52 of them starting in the past 48 hours. Lightning strikes, gusty winds and high temperatures have contributed to already intense conditions.

The wildfires include a fire that forced the entire village of Lytton, B.C., to evacuate at a moment's notice on Wednesday evening.

The wildfire service says the Deka Lake fire was caused by lightning Wednesday evening, and it is currently estimated to be about 70 hectares.

We cannot stress enough how extreme the fire risk is in BC right now. Under current conditions, fires can quickly overwhelm our firefighting resources.<br><br>One of the best things right now for all of us to thank firefighters is to do everything we can to prevent causing any new ones <a href="https://t.co/j8SaUDgwku">https://t.co/j8SaUDgwku</a> —@jjhorgan

Extreme fire risk

B.C. Premier John Horgan says there were 29,000 lightning strikes in B.C. Wednesday night alone.

"I cannot stress enough how extreme the fire risk is at this moment in every part of British Columbia," Horgan said at a media briefing Thursday afternoon.

Horgan said B.C. has asked for more resources from the federal government.

Lightning is forecast to develop again this afternoon across areas of the Central Interior, possibly affecting the Cariboo, Kamloops, and Southeast fire centres.<br>There are a variety of active Evacuation Alerts and Orders in place for several fires across B.C. —@BCGovFireInfo

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the wildfire situation may require a provincial state of emergency.

"This has been a very difficult day and the days ahead are going to continue to challenge us," Farnworth said.

The Sparks Lake wildfire, 15 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, covered an estimated 200 square kilometres as of Thursday morning. (MLAZZ Creative by Matt Lazzarotto)

Dozens of fires across the province

The wildfires continue to require resources from the B.C. Wildfire Service and fire departments throughout the province.

Near Castlegar, the Merry Creek fire is estimated at two hectares but is only eight kilometres southwest of town.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire appears to have been human caused.

The Sparks Lake wildfire, 15 kilometres northwest of Kamloops Lake, is now an estimated 200 square kilometres in size and has forced the evacuation of more than 150 homes, with another 298 homes on evacuation alert.

There are 89 firefighters on site fighting the blaze, as well as 13 helicopters and 16 pieces of heavy equipment.

The wildfire service said the weather to date has been unprecedented, with temperatures hitting the mid-40s on Wednesday.

Not far away, the Mckay Creek fire burning 23 kilometres north of Lillooet has grown to an estimated 150 square kilometres and is classified as out of control. There are 24 firefighters on scene, along with four helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment, and several properties have been evacuated.

In the north of the province, the Beatton River wildfire, suspected to be caused by lightning, has grown to 40 square kilometres since Monday, and is deemed out of control.

An evacuation order has been issued in relation to a fire in the Pink Mountain area of B.C.'s Peace region. The fire, north of the Buckinghorse River next to Highway 97C, is currently listed at 48 square kilometres and was sparked by lightning.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says thousands of lightning strikes accompanied intense thunderstorms in central and northern B.C. on Wednesday night, with little rain and gusty winds. Dozens of fires were started by lightning strikes in the Cariboo region.

More thunderstorms are predicted across B.C. on Thursday, particularly in the southern Interior, where temperatures are expected to climb to the mid to high 30s.

Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h will accompany those storms, according to Environment Canada.