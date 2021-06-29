2 out-of-control wildfires burning in B.C.'s Interior as heat wave continues

B.C. Wildfire Service crews are currently battling two blazes in the province's Interior as an unprecedented heat wave continues to bake most of the province.

The Sparks Lake fire, about an hour northwest of Kamloops, has forced nine properties in Electoral Area J into an evacuation alert and the George Road fire is currently burning roughly seven kilometres south of Lytton.

Both fires are classified as out of control by the B.C. Wildfire Service, which means that they are not responding to suppression efforts.

According to fire information officer Madison Smith, the Sparks Lake fire started Monday afternoon and by Tuesday morning covered 180 hectares (1.8 square kilometres).

"When our first crews got on site, it was four hectares in size... it's very dry and hot out there and due to the bad weather, it quickly grew," said Smith, talking to CBC Radio on Tuesday.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for nine properties in Electoral Area “J”. For more information and a map of the evacuation area, please visit the <a href="https://twitter.com/TNRD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TNRD</a> Emergency Information webpage: <a href="https://t.co/INWnFzPvtd">https://t.co/INWnFzPvtd</a> —@BCGovFireInfo



Smith said 20 firefighters were on the scene last night, trying to contain each flank of the fire and protect structures that might be threatened. As of Tuesday morning, another 40 personnel were en route, along with heavy equipment and three helicopters.

She said the Sparks Lake fire is suspected to be human caused, but a complete investigation is still required to know for sure.

While the terrain around the Sparks Lake fire is relatively flat, Smith said some of the terrain around the George Road fire features steep cliffs of shale that are not accessible by crews.

That fire, which as of Tuesday morning was holding at 350 hectares (3.5 square kilometres), has nine firefighters working where the ground is not too treacherous. Smith said. Helicopters are assisting in areas where the fire has travelled up cliffs where it is not safe for crews to work.

Smith did not say what is suspected to have caused the George Road fire.

She did note that the scorching temperatures in the region mean crews must take frequent breaks to avoid heat exhaustion.

Effective at noon (Pacific time) on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, campfires, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the province of British Columbia. <a href="https://t.co/co5HJq6nTM">pic.twitter.com/co5HJq6nTM</a> —@BCGovFireInfo



Temperatures in the B.C. Interior have shattered records this week.

Lytton hit 47.9 C late Monday afternoon, according to Environment Canada. For context, that's hotter than the hottest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas, at about 47.2 C, and almost eight degrees higher than Lytton's record high before this year.

"Obviously, we're quite a bit ahead of schedule for these hot and dry conditions," said Smith. "Moving forward, we're just going to be beefing up our resources and being more prepared."

