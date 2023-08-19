How to help people impacted by B.C. wildfires

With thousands of people affected by wildfires across B.C., many people are offering to help out.

The United Way of B.C.'s Southern Interior recently put a call out for blankets to help support evacuees displaced by wildfires in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

But unless you are responding to a specific need, established charities and support groups say the best way to help is through monetary donations, or registering to volunteer, so resources can be directed to where they are needed. Groups advise against making unsolicited donations of food or goods, which require additional resources to coordinate and may go to waste.

If the power or data on your device is low, you can get wildfire updates on CBC Lite, our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

That sentiment is echoed by the B.C. Wildfire Service, which says it cannot accept donations of food, supplies, or equipment, nor can individual members.

Instead, it suggests those wishing to help work with organizations like the Canadian Red Cross, which has launched an appeal to help support people affected by wildfires.

Canadians wishing to make a donation can do so online or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

The United Way of B.C. has also started a campaign.

Verified charities

CanadaHelps has also put together a list of verified charities fundraising to help people affected by wildfires in B.C. and across Canada, including the Central Okanagan Food Bank and Salvation Army.

The B.C. SPCA, which helps provide evacuation support and emergency care for pets, welcomes donations and volunteers. People with space to take in livestock are invited to fill out foster applications so they can be connected with regional managers helping evacuees.

In many communities, local and regional Facebook groups have been created to help coordinate volunteers, resources and offers of help. The B.C. government offers tips for donating carefully, including:

Avoid giving cash or using wire transfer services. Cheques should be made out to an organization, not an individual.

Donations made online should only be done on secure websites.

When asked for donations, check for identification or printed information about the charity.

Beware of high-pressure tactics.

Do an internet search for the charity's name and background.

You can also search for charities online through the Canada Revenue Agency.

