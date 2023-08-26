Look for the helpers: Stories of kindness from B.C.'s wildfires

Speaking at a news conference last Sunday, Aug. 26, Lake Country Fire Chief Darren Lee became emotional as he talked about the firefighters who had spent the last three days working to save homes and communities in B.C.'s Okanagan.

"It's been a long few days," Lee said, visibly holding back tears. "You know, for thousands of years, just regular people stepped up to be warriors, to protect their villages, protect their neighbours, and you know, there's people out there working 36, 48-hour shifts, and they take an absolute beating."

"They know their family's being evacuated while they're trying to defend their neighbour's home, and they just keep going."

WATCH | Fire chief delivers an emotional speech: Fire chief becomes emotional while paying tribute to his crews Duration 0:39 Lake Country Fire Chief Darren lee broke down on Aug. 19 while speaking about the dedication of crews fighting B.C.'s devastating wildfires.

Those emotions and sentiments have been echoed countless times over the past week as thousands of people have been forced from their homes, some forever, by wildfires burning throughout B.C.'s Interior and as friends, neighbours and complete strangers step up to help.

In Wilson's Landing, population 500, more than a dozen volunteer, working firefighters have been among those who've lost their homes while fighting the McDougall Creek blaze that tore through Kelowna, West Kelowna and the surrounding area.

Now, the wider Okanagan and B.C. community is rallying behind them, with children crafting handmade thank-you cards and an online fundraiser collecting thousands in donations.

Poverty reduction and support organization Mamas 4 Mamas has been collecting and distributing clothing and other supplies to people out of their homes during B.C.'s wildfires. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

Kathleen Zydowicz, whose husband is the Wilson's Landing fire chief, lost her home, too.

But, she says, she's been heartened by the outpouring of community support, getting hugs from strangers and connecting with people, while donations have poured in.

"I'm so grateful to all the people out there who are just so giving and kind," she said.

Here are more stories of kindness from one of the hardest weeks in B.C. history.

A free meal

Vietnamese restaurant gives free meals to wildfire evacuees in Salmon Arm Duration 1:14 Michael Vu hosted a lunch in partnership with other local businesses to try to help alleviate some of the stress felt by wildfire evacuees from the Shuswap area.

When evacuees started arriving in Salmon Arm, B.C., Michael Vu started cooking.

As co-owner of the Hanoi 36 Vietnamese restaurant, Lee joined forces with other restaurateurs to offer free food to those who needed it.

"Everybody is in distress, and the [Salmon Arm] community needs to show its support from the surrounding communities — people [are] losing their homes," he said.

Over in Lake Country, Ian Palmer decided to purchase dozens of ice cream cups and distribute them to weary first responders.

"[This] might not be much, but bring a smile and bring a little bit of positive to the community when it's going through a tough time," Palmer said.

Read more.

A rescued hiker

Bernard Cloutier was on his dream trek through Cathedral Provincial Park, when he had to be evacuated by Penticton Search and Rescue due to the growing threat of the Crater Creek wildfire. (Bernard Cloutier)

Bernard Cloutier, 66, was on the cusp of finishing a three-week solo hike through Cathedral Provincial Park in B.C.'s southern Interior when chaos struck.

Early last week, the experienced backcountry hiker from Penticton, B.C., says he realized the danger he was in when he saw the Crater Creek wildfire burning in the distance.

After waiting for 30 hours in suspense at a point around eight kilometres from the U.S. border, the hiker was rescued by volunteers with Penticton Search and Rescue (PSAR).

"These people, they're volunteers, and they do their work in the background. Nobody knows what they're doing, but when they're needed, they make a huge difference in somebody's life," he said.

Read more.

A hungry pig

Pumba, the pig, survived a devastating wildfire in the southern Interior and received food and care from wildfire fighters. (Keramia SJ/Facebook)

When a West Kelowna ranch was engulfed in flames, Pumba the pig was assumed to have perished.

But a helicopter pilot spotted her wandering on the last patch of usable grass, surrounded by destroyed buildings and ash.

He threw down some granola bars to help her make it through the next few days, and firefighters have been visiting her with apples and other food to keep her going.

"The way the community's banded together has been really special," said Keramia Lawrie, whose parents own Pumba.

Read more.

A glimpse of hope

West Kelowna woman sees home is safe from wildfires through the lens of a CBC News video camera Duration 1:30 A CBC News crew gave West Kelowna's Susan Priest a peek through the telephoto lens of a news camera, allowing her to see her home safe and sound for the first time after a wildfire devastated the area. A previous version of this video displayed an image of a house that was not owned by Susan Priest.

Like many evacuees, Susan Priest was desperate to know if her home was still standing.

While speaking to a CBC News crew about her situation, Priest was asked to point to where her home of 34 years would be.

That's when the camera operator zoomed in and let her check on the property for herself.

"There it is," she laughed when she got confirmation it was still standing. "That's beautiful news ... we just feel very blessed."

Fur and feathers

A volunteer with the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) with one of the organization's first evacuees from the wildfire in Kelowna, B.C. (Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team /Facebook)

When people flee their homes, it can be difficult to find a place to stay with their pets.

That's where groups like the B.C. SPCA and Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team come in, providing boarding for not just cats and dogs but chickens, chinchillas and more.

Some, with permission from officials, even venture into areas under evacuation order to help reunite owners with animals they may have left behind.

Having taken in hundreds of animals, Adrienne McBride of the B.C. SPCA says she and her volunteers are "so tired," adding, "But this is what we want to be doing. We want to be helping the community. And how lucky are we that we get that opportunity?"

Read more.

Want to know how you can help? CBC British Columbia has put together a guide on accredited charities helping respond to B.C. wildfire efforts.