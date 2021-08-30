Wildfire grows near Penticton as more military crews join firefighters

Officials are warning that a wildfire burning southwest of Penticton, B.C., may affect operations at the local airport as crews made headway this weekend on several blazes in the province.

The City of Penticton says the so-called Skaha Creek fire is not threatening structures in the municipality, however the response may affect services at the Penticton Regional Airport as well as recreational boating on Skaha and Okanagan Lakes.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says 20 ground personnel are working with skimmers and heavy equipment to get the 25-hectare fire under control.

The fire grew Sunday as more help arrived to support the B.C. Wildfire Service's work on larger blazes.

About 120 Canadian Armed Forces personnel were scheduled to arrive this weekend to assist with an out-of-control blaze west of Vernon, B.C., while firefighters from Mexico helped tackle a wildfire outside West Kelowna.

The B.C. Wildfire Service also reached significant milestones on several fires that were downgraded from out-of-control to being "held'' Saturday, including two blazes northwest of Castlegar.

The new classification means the fires are not likely to spread beyond existing boundaries under the current and forecasted conditions.

'Just be really cautious'

Earlier on Sunday the province said there were 233 wildfires burning in the province, with 3,070 firefighters and other personnel currently responding to those fires.

Meanwhile, the number of evacuation orders and alerts in the province has been steadily falling. As of Sunday, there were 4,100 properties on evacuation order compared to close to 7,000 two weeks ago.

The number of properties on evacuation alert in that time has dropped from more than 16,000 to 6,731 on Sunday.

Wildfire officials are warning that even though crews are making progress, the wildfire season is still ongoing.

The service says the fire burning near Pentiction, which started on Saturday, is suspected to be human-caused.

"We are still in August here, and things are still fairly dry out there. So it's a reminder to everyone to just be really cautious with any activities they're taking on," said Tyler McDonald, a fire information officer.

A campfire ban remains in place for the region around Kamloops.