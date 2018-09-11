Wildfire near hospital in Trail, B.C., under control

Wildfire crews made short work of a wildfire that broke out near a hospital in Trail, B.C., on Tuesday.

The two-hectare blaze, believed to have been sparked by lightning, was driven by the slope near the hospital and moved away from town.

Crews from the B.C. Wildfire Service and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary "aggressively fought the blaze" to bring it under control by midnight.

Four air tankers, three dozen firefighters and a helicopter were dispatched to fight the fire. Trail Fire Chief Dan Derby said a smaller crew would remain on site overnight.

Nearby trails were closed and only emergency traffic was being allowed into the hospital.

Interior Health asked those with urgent medical needs to go to the emergency department in Castlegar, which remained open all night.

