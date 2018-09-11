Skip to Main Content
Wildfire near hospital in Trail, B.C., under control

Wildfire near hospital in Trail, B.C., under control

First responders battled a wildfire burning near the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital after it ignited Tuesday.

Blaze was sparked near Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

CBC News ·
A fire broke out near the hospital in Trail, B.C., after a spell of lightning in the area on Tuesday. Fire crews 'aggressively' tackled the flames to bring the fire under control by midnight. (Regional District of Kootenay Boundary)

Wildfire crews made short work of a wildfire that broke out near a hospital in Trail, B.C., on Tuesday.

The two-hectare blaze, believed to have been sparked by lightning, was driven by the slope near the hospital and moved away from town.

Crews from the B.C. Wildfire Service and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary "aggressively fought the blaze" to bring it under control by midnight.

Four air tankers, three dozen firefighters and a helicopter were dispatched to fight the fire. Trail Fire Chief Dan Derby said a smaller crew would remain on site overnight.

Nearby trails were closed and only emergency traffic was being allowed into the hospital.

Interior Health asked those with urgent medical needs to go to the emergency department in Castlegar, which remained open all night.

Four air tankers were dispatched to drop retardant on the fire. (RDKB Regional District)

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us