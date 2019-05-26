Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for central and northeastern B.C.

A special air quality statement is in effect for much of central and northeastern B.C. because of wildfire smoke.

Environment Canada says the statement is expected to be in effect for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Affected areas include the B.C. Peace River, Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District, the Cariboo, Fort Nelson, McGregor, Muncho Lake Park, Prince George, Stuart Nechako, Watson Lake and Williston.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.