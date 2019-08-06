Wildfire smoke in Okanagan Valley prompts air quality alert

Environment Canada says people in the Okanagan Valley will be impacted by wildfire smoke coming from the Eagle Bluff fire over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The areas affected include Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos.

"During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour by hour," said a statement from Environment Canada.

The fire, burning halfway between Oliver and Okanagan Falls, prompted an evacuation alert Monday.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said about 100 personnel, eight helicopters and two water tenders are assigned to the fire.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire had grown to 225 hectares. More than 200 properties are on evacuation alert.

"Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gasses, which includes many chemicals that can harm your health," said Environment Canada.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, pregnant women and children are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

B.C. has seen far fewer fires this season compared to last year at this time.

Wildfires have burned just over 144 square kilometres so far this year, compared to the 970 square kilometres consumed as of August 5, 2018.